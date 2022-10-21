First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599,046 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,348,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,903,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 293,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,894,000 after purchasing an additional 211,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IGSB opened at $48.63 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

