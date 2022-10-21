First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

CDNS opened at $153.05 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.91.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,728 shares of company stock worth $59,512,236. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

