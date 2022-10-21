First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,406,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $212.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

