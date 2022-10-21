First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,306 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,222 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after buying an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,644,000 after buying an additional 2,362,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Cowen decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

