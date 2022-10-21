Franklin Resources Inc Buys 51,277 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 51,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $213,312.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,117,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,926,774.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 59,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $243,355.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 46,244 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $193,762.36.

On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $155,023.44.

On Friday, October 7th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 17,402 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $74,306.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,967,386 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 66,591 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $300,325.41.

On Friday, September 16th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 49,769 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $222,467.43.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 100 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $3,050.00.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 264,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 216,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

