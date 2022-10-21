Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.23

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,590,000 after buying an additional 26,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 379,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 487,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,265 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 319,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

