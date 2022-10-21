FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $21.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $21.95. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBNY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $141.12 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Signature Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $370,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 49.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.