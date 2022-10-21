FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a report released on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

