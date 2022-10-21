Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 274.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $116,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $11,655,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 51.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $280.55 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.39.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,660.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,660.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

