Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,547,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $13,719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 85,776 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 395.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 87.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 75,462 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

