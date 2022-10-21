GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases Shares of 19,431 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 7,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.03.

Shares of XOM opened at $103.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $433.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

