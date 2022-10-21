Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

