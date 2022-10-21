HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of DARE opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Further Reading

