Head to Head Review: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) vs. Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ)

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Rating) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Extraction Oil & Gas and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 1 4 4 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $69.63, suggesting a potential upside of 66.05%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Callon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13 Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.26 $365.15 million $14.69 2.85

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52% Callon Petroleum 28.78% 42.31% 13.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

