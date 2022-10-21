HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.97, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $2,971,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

