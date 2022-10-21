Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Helen of Troy worth $46,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $223,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE opened at $88.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $256.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.