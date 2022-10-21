HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of HF Sinclair worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.33. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

