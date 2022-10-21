Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 142.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $238.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

