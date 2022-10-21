IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.19% of IES worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in IES during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in IES by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in IES by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in IES by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $619.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.29. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

