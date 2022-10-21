Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,468 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $54,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $188.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.77 and its 200-day moving average is $197.44. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.