Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,236 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

