Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAPR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth about $245,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth about $297,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

IAPR stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

