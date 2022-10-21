Insider Buying: Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Buys $63,244.92 in Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 166,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $63,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,905,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 50,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 311,733 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $140,279.85.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.40 on Friday. Astrotech Co. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 958.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

