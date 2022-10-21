Insider Buying: Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Acquires 229,956 Shares of Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Harding bought 229,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.53 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$811,744.68 ($567,653.62).

Andrew Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurizon alerts:

On Wednesday, September 28th, Andrew Harding 203,647 shares of Aurizon stock.

On Monday, October 3rd, Andrew Harding 203,647 shares of Aurizon stock.

Aurizon Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32.

Aurizon Cuts Dividend

About Aurizon

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 21st. Aurizon’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

(Get Rating)

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.