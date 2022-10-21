Insider Buying: Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) CEO Buys $140,454.27 in Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Nichtberger acquired 141,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $140,454.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 978,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,572.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 50.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.68.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,919,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.