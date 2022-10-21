Insider Buying: Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) CEO Buys $140,454.27 in Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Nichtberger acquired 141,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $140,454.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 978,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,572.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 50.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of analysts recently commented on CABA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,919,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.