Insider Buying: PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Insider Purchases 42,527 Shares of Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Rating) insider David Williams acquired 42,527 shares of PolyNovo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$71,700.52 ($50,140.23).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, David Williams acquired 95,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$161,025.00 ($112,604.90).

On Monday, October 10th, David Williams acquired 115,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$198,145.00 ($138,562.94).

PolyNovo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About PolyNovo

PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.

