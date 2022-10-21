Insider Selling: AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) Director Harry S. Markley sold 25,000 shares of AMMO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMMO Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWW opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. AMMO had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMMO

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 668.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 79,274 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 495,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 70,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 57,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 89,273 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on AMMO from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Further Reading

