Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Sells 8,053 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deirdre O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apple alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.