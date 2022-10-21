Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 13,322 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00.
Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $40.23 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
