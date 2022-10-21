Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $56,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,695.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $69,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Brett Shirk sold 3,979 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $47,628.63.

Fastly Stock Up 1.0 %

FSLY stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $969.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.86 million. Research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 40,415 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Fastly by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 515,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 350,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.