Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Sells 62,306 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director David Springer sold 62,306 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $148,911.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,603.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Springer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 3rd, David Springer sold 62,306 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $195,017.78.
- On Monday, September 26th, David Springer sold 62,370 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $198,336.60.
FTC Solar Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.10 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $213.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on FTCI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.