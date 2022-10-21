Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells 215,948 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 215,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $565,783.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,164,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,930,835.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 198,051 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $522,854.64.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Barry Canton sold 211,065 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $593,092.65.

On Monday, October 10th, Barry Canton sold 213,575 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $615,096.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 1.2 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. Analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.41.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575,106 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at $52,022,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

