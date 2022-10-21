Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Sells $109,200.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,401.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $133,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $378,300.00.

RXRX stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 627,724 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

