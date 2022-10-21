IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 320

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.25% from the company’s current price.

IHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 229.80 ($2.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £761.38 million and a PE ratio of 1,445.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. IntegraFin has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 610.50 ($7.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.86.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

