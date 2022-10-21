International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 514.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,625 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in International Paper by 117.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after acquiring an additional 557,451 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

