Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,192 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 57,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $73.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80.

