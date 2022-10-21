iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 6.6%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 66,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,280,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. Citigroup cut their target price on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Macquarie started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.
iQIYI Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 915.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
