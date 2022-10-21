Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 783,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,256 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $30,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. CWM LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,944.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $5,219,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,866.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

