iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $778,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $49.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

