iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,226 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,979,000 after buying an additional 1,061,312 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,530,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,736,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,172.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 208,074 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.10 and a one year high of $135.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.55.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

