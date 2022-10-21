iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.54. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

