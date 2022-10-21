iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $20,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 142,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

