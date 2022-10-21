J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.98. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

