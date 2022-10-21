Jackson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 58,010 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.