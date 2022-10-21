Jackson Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 62.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,406,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $269.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.77. The company has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

