Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CNO Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

CNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

CNO stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

