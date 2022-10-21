Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.29. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.