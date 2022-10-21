Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,475,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.21 per share, with a total value of $260,511,578.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 186,160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,383,262.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,588 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.