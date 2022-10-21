Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

VLO stock opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.47. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

