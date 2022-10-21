Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $350.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.
Mastercard Stock Performance
NYSE:MA opened at $296.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
