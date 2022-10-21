Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $350.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

NYSE:MA opened at $296.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

